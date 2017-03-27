North Lake Charles Board wants to tal...

North Lake Charles Board wants to talk with mayoral candidates

Yesterday

The Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority, who met on Monday, is trying to bring new economic development to north Lake Charles.The group is interested in meeting with the candidates for mayor. "We're very interested in hearing their perspective on development in north Lake Charles - a conversation we have not heard very much of during the race at large.

