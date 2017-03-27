North Lake Charles Board wants to talk with mayoral candidates
The Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority, who met on Monday, is trying to bring new economic development to north Lake Charles.The group is interested in meeting with the candidates for mayor. "We're very interested in hearing their perspective on development in north Lake Charles - a conversation we have not heard very much of during the race at large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
