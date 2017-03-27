Midland Fire Dept. needs your help to "Fill the Boot" for MDA

The Midland Fire Department is wanting your help to fill the boot in another campaign to benefit muscular dystrophy. Firefighters will be across town at several locations on April 3, April 5 and April 7 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Those locations are at the intersections of: Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave., Midland Dr. and Andrews Highway, Midland Dr. and Loop 250 and Garfield St. and Golf Course Rd. Their goal for this year is to raise $110,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.