Midland Fire Dept. needs your help to "Fill the Boot" for MDA
The Midland Fire Department is wanting your help to fill the boot in another campaign to benefit muscular dystrophy. Firefighters will be across town at several locations on April 3, April 5 and April 7 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Those locations are at the intersections of: Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave., Midland Dr. and Andrews Highway, Midland Dr. and Loop 250 and Garfield St. and Golf Course Rd. Their goal for this year is to raise $110,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC