Man indicted in connection with stabbing in 2000 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive
A Lake Charles man accused of stabbing two men during an altercation in January was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Taylor was arrested in January after authorities said he stabbed two men after a brief altercation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC