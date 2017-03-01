Man gets upgraded murder charge in th...

Man gets upgraded murder charge in the death of his stepfather

23 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A man accused of beating his stepfather with a coffee table in late January is being charged with first degree murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the attack. On January 27 at 11:28 p.m., Lake Charles police was dispatched to the 500 block of Lebato Street in reference to a disturbance.

