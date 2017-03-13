Lowcountry Cajun Festival featuring Feufollet and Cedryl Ballou & the ...
Get ready for some ragin' Cajun fun! The 26th Annual Lowcountry Cajun Festival returns to James Island County Park on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 12 - 6 p.m., featuring music from two high-energy Louisiana acts.
