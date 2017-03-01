Louisiana parents charged with desertion aftera
A Leesville, LA, couple was arrested after they left their two year-old sleeping in their car while they gambled at a Lake Charles casino last week. On February 24 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a 2 year old child left unattended inside a car that was not running in a parking lot of a local casino in Lake Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|14 hr
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Wed
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC