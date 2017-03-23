Louisiana may stop requiring riverboat casinos to have paddlewheels
Representatives from Caesar's Entertainment are asking state lawmakers to revise statutes governing riverboat casinos in Louisiana that they say are outdated, The Manship News Service reports. Louisiana law requires gaming riverboats to have a working paddlewheel, even though the boats do not traverse the waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC