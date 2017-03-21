LCPD: Woman robs bar of tip jar using...

LCPD: Woman robs bar of tip jar using what appears to be 'long rifle'

Monday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A woman entered a Lake Street bar early Saturday morning armed with what appeared to be a "long rifle" and stole the tip jar off the counter, authorities said. The woman first demanded money before grabbing the tip jar off the counter and fleeing in a Buick LeSabre, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

