Lawyer shreds politicians in challenge to law limiting stripper age
State Rep. Kenny Havard, R-Jackson, offered a "joke" amendment on a bill to limit the age of strip club dancers in Louisiana to 28 years old and require them to be no heavier than 160 pounds. The amendment has been excoriated in legal filings challenging the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Thu
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Wed
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC