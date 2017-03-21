Lake Charles residents to cast votes for new mayor Saturday
Lake Charles voters will decide who will be Lake Charles' next mayor when they head to the polls Saturday, March 25 - or at least whom of the eight candidates will be in a runoff. The eight candidates will be looking to replace Lake Charles' mayor for 17 years, Randy Roach.
