Lake Charles man charged with sexually assaulting 6-year-old seven years ago

Jason W. Miller, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl sometime between 2009 and 2010, when she was 6 years old. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office first received a complaint in October 2016.

