Lake Charles hosts 6th annual Vietnam Veterans Honor Day
The City of Lake Charles and Mayor's Armed Forces Commission hosted the 6th annual Vietnam Veterans Honor Day on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard Command Safety Unit opened the ceremony with the presentation of colors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC