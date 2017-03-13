Lake Charles cardiologist served in Iraq
Before arriving here at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Dr. Edward Bergen spent 14 years as a U.S. Army doctor in El Paso and San Antonio. He was part of Operation New Dawn in the 86th Combat Support Hospital at Sather Air base in Baghdad, Iraq.
