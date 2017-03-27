K-9 police procession to crematory held on Wednesday

Rosco, the Crowley police K-9 officer who was shot and killed during an overnight shooting last week, was honored on Wednesday in a special procession. "On instinct, Rosco acted and because of that he was able to save the life of several other officers who were able to go home to their families, so I think it's only right that we, and law enforcement as a whole, honor Rosco and his life," said Charlie Hunter, chief investigator at the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.

