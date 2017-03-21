Jury seated in trial of Ali Lee Barconey, accused of second-degree murder
A jury has been seated in the trial of Ali Lee Barconey, He is one of five initially arrested in connection with a killing on Allen Street in 2014. Lake Charles Police called it a known drug house on Allen Street, and on September 25, 2014 Nathaniel Reynaud was shot dead, while two other men were treated and released.
