Javonta Jermel Harrison.

State District Judge Guy Bradberry sentenced Harrison to life in prison for aggravated rape; 104 years for armed robbery with a firearm and 30 years for aggravated burglary. In a letter to the court, the victim called Harrison the devil himself and told how he ruined her life.

