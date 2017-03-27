Isaiah Reado

Calcasieu authorities have charged a man for allegedly damaging 22 vehicles in a Lake Charles casino parking lot on Saturday night. A Calcasieu deputy responded to a call from casino employees, who said they had caught and detained 29-year-old Isaiah M. Reado after they saw surveillance footage of him wandering the parking lot, keying vehicles and pulling on door handles, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

