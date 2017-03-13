Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ring

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested four men in connection with a counterfeit check cashing ring, in which an estimated $13,000 was stolen. After several months of investigation, Leward S. Clement, 28, Westlake; James M. Downs, 45, Lake Charles; Charles A. Monceaux, Jr., 44, DeQuincy; and Allen W. Woodard, Moss Bluff were arrested for obtaining and cashing counterfeit checks and using fraudulent IDs on several occasions between Dec. 2, 2016 and Jan. 12, 2017.

