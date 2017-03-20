Erosion threatening some Lake Charles homes
Residents along the eastern stretch of Twelfth Street in Lake Charles have been battling erosion on their properties for decades - with no help from the city or the parish, they said. Homes are now threatened by the edge of the Kayouchee Coulee, a drainage canal, and the damage hasn't happened overnight.
