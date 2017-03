Early voting for March election begins Saturday

Early voting for the March 25, 2017 election begins Saturday, March 11 through Saturday, March 18. Precincts will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except on Sunday. Here's where you can cast your ballot early: Calcasieu Parish Calcasieu Parish Courthouse 2nd Floor 1000 Ryan St. - Rm 7 Lake Charles West Calcasieu Business Center 500 Huntington St. Bldg B Sulphur Allen Parish Registrar's Office 105 N 5th St. Oberlin Jeff Davis Parish Registrar's Office 302 N Cutting Ave... Early voting for the March 25, 2017 election begins Saturday, March 11 through Saturday, March 18. Precincts will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except on Sunday.

