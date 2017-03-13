Drew Brees-led investment group plows...

Drew Brees-led investment group plows $10 million into...

An investment group led by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is plowing $10 million into Louisiana-based restaurant food delivery company Waitr. Founded in Lake Charles in 2015, Waitr has more that 1,600 restaurant clients and hundreds of thousands of users in 18 cities across four states.

