Drew Brees-led investment group plows $10 million into...
An investment group led by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is plowing $10 million into Louisiana-based restaurant food delivery company Waitr. Founded in Lake Charles in 2015, Waitr has more that 1,600 restaurant clients and hundreds of thousands of users in 18 cities across four states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC