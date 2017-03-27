Docs across U.S. shadow Lake Charles cardiologist for vein training
A Lake Charles cardiologist has become a top expert in a specialized procedure that gives relief to patients with debilitating leg pain. Doctors from across the United States are traveling to Southwest Louisiana to watch interventional cardiologist, Dr. Carl Fastabend, with Vein Center of Southwest Louisiana /Imperial Health in action.
Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
