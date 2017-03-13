Deputy fired, accused of bringing syn...

Deputy fired, accused of bringing synthetic pot to inmates

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Former Deputy Timonthy W. Walls, Jr., 26, of Lake Charles; is accused of bringing contraband into the Calcasieu Parish Correction Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... 9 hr Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar 2 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar 1 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC