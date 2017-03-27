CyPhaCon coming to Lake Charles April 7-9

The annual convention for devotees of science fiction, fantasy, anime, and gaming will celebrate its seventh year in Lake Charles, from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Attendees can meet local and out-of-town artists, writers, performers, and actors from film and television, including Julian Glover, recognizable for his roles in "The Empire Strikes Back" and HBO's "Game of Thrones."

