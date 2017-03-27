CyPhaCon coming to Lake Charles April 7-9
The annual convention for devotees of science fiction, fantasy, anime, and gaming will celebrate its seventh year in Lake Charles, from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Attendees can meet local and out-of-town artists, writers, performers, and actors from film and television, including Julian Glover, recognizable for his roles in "The Empire Strikes Back" and HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC