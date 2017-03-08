Crew boat freed from West Cameron Jet...

Crew boat freed from West Cameron Jetties

Saturday

Coast Guard crews and salvage crews from McKinney Salvage & Heavy Lift, Inc., freed the boat on Thursday, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. Coast Guard personnel received a report about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday that the "Miss Lynda," a 120-foot offshore supply vessel, had run aground .

Lake Charles, LA

