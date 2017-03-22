CPSO: Lake Charles man accused of physically abusing two small boys in his care
On March 18, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint that Jaron J. West, 23 was physically abusing an acquaintance's two boys, ages 2 and 3, while he was babysitting them, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, deputies learned that West had struck the children with a belt.
