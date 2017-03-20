Charges upgraded to murder in beating...

Charges upgraded to murder in beating of 68-year-old man

Just before midnight on January 27, 2017, Lake Charles Police were called to 518 Lebato Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers located Gregory Cotlong, 68, in the middle of the roadway bleeding from his head.

