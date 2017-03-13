Calcasieu Parish deputy fired, charged for smugglinga
Deputy Timothy W. Walls, Jr., 26, of Lake Charles, LA, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail on Monday, March 13, 2017, according to a release from the Calcasieu parish Sheriff's Office. Walls was charged with malfeasance in office, introducing contraband into a penal institution and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility where his bond was set at $125,000 the release said.
