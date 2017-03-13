Calcasieu Parish deputy fired, charge...

Calcasieu Parish deputy fired, charged for smugglinga

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

Deputy Timothy W. Walls, Jr., 26, of Lake Charles, LA, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail on Monday, March 13, 2017, according to a release from the Calcasieu parish Sheriff's Office. Walls was charged with malfeasance in office, introducing contraband into a penal institution and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility where his bond was set at $125,000 the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... 1 hr Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar 2 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar 1 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC