Building permits for Erdace Apartments submitted, closing date is April 13
The City of Lake Charles has been buzzing about the proposed Erdace Apartments. If you drive by the old Sears slab on Ryan Street downtown, you'll see a sign saying they're coming soon - but when? Roger Landry, property owner, said they submitted the building permits on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
