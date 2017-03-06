BBB continues warning residents socce...

BBB continues warning residents soccer fundraising scam

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Lake Charles woman stated a young male knocked on her door and said he was trying to raise money for the LaGrange High School soccer team to go to Ireland. He asked that checks be written to "The Experience" according to Carmen Million, BBB President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) 13 hr Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar 2 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar 1 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan '17 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16) Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC