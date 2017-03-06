BBB continues warning residents soccer fundraising scam
A Lake Charles woman stated a young male knocked on her door and said he was trying to raise money for the LaGrange High School soccer team to go to Ireland. He asked that checks be written to "The Experience" according to Carmen Million, BBB President.
