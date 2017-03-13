Authorities arrest suspect in shooting death of teen on birthday, names released
"Early in the investigation, detectives were able to establish a suspect and, working with other agencies, they were able to take the suspect into custody," said Casey Rayborn Hicks with EBRSO. "We now have one person detained that is a suspect in this shooting."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC