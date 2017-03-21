Area cleared after two 18-wheelers crash on I-35
State Representative Clay Higgins, R, spoke on the floor of the U.S. House Monday, honoring East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Shawn Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC