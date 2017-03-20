Annual home, garden and lifestyle show wraps up at the Civic Center
The Home Builders' Association of Southwest Louisiana just wrapped up its 26th Annual Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show at the Lake Charles Civic Center. New, future, and current homeowners had the opportunity to take a look at over one hundred vendors with products from A to Z, every step of the home owning process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC