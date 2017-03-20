Amber Alert discontinued for missing child in Anderson Co.
On Thursday, 10-month-old Jax Laymance was reportedly abducted from his custodial grandparents' home in Palestine, according to authorities. Shortly after midnight Friday, an Amber Alert was discontinued after law enforcement in Anderson County received notification the child was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Thu
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Wed
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC