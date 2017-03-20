2017 St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Baton Rouge
There was no shortage of Irish flare Saturday, as the annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolled through Baton Rouge. The Whitney Bank branch on Country Club Road was robbed Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC