2017 Live at the Lakefront kicks off March 17
The sixth annual 'Live at Lakefront' concert series will kick off Friday, March 17, at the Lake Charles Civic Center's Arcade Amphitheater. The free event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for three consecutive Fridays in March, and will feature live music, local art and food vendors.
