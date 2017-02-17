Waiting on Waitr: Delivery service experiences Valentine's Day overload
Waitr released an apology to its customers on Tuesday in the wake of its Valentine's Day overload. The delivery service's representatives said they experienced an 1,100 percent increase in orders compared to last year.
