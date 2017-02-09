Veterinarian with clinic in Lake Charles charged with plot to drug horses before races
A Louisiana veterinarian has been charged with engaging in a scheme to influence the outcome of horse races by illegally treating horses with a synthetic drug. The federal indictment accuses the veterinarian, Kyle James Hebert, of providing trainers with mislabeled syringes of dermorphin to inject in at least four horses that competed at Louisiana racetracks.
