Two crashes on I-10 east, another crash on I-210 west near Nelson
There are two crashes on I-10 east - one near Beglis Parkway in Sulphur and the other at Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles. Traffic is backed up from Enterprise to Beglis.
