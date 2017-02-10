Two arrested on child porn charges in Calcasieu Parish
Late last year, detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations started two separate investigations into the possession and sharing of child pornography in Calcasieu Parish. Troopers allege that Jermane Simon, 39, of Sulphur, and Phillip Alvarado, 52, of Lake Charles both downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC