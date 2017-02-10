Two arrested on child porn charges in Calcasieu Parish

Late last year, detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations started two separate investigations into the possession and sharing of child pornography in Calcasieu Parish. Troopers allege that Jermane Simon, 39, of Sulphur, and Phillip Alvarado, 52, of Lake Charles both downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused.

