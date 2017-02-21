Trial begins for man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint
The trial of a man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint is under way. Javonta Harrison, 20, was indicted in 2014 on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
