Tornado Watch for Allen and Jeff Davis parishes

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 2:00 p.m. for parts of the KPLC viewing area east of Lake Charles including the parishes of Allen and Jefferson Davis. A few isolated storms initiating ahead of a stronger line that will eventually move through eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama today has had a history of some rotation detected in the strongest storms that manage to develop this morning.

