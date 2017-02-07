Tornado Watch for Allen and Jeff Davi...

Tornado Watch for Allen and Jeff Davis parishes

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 2:00 p.m. for parts of the KPLC viewing area east of Lake Charles including the parishes of Allen and Jefferson Davis. A few isolated storms initiating ahead of a stronger line that will eventually move through eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama today has had a history of some rotation detected in the strongest storms that manage to develop this morning.

