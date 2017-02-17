Third Circuit upholds police union en...

Third Circuit upholds police union endorsement of candidates

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Lake Charles police are civil service employees and not allowed to participate in political activities.But the Third Circuit Court of Appeal agrees that the police union is allowed to endorse candidates - if certain rules are followed, such as voting by members. Lt. Craig Desormeaux is past president of the local union 830 and he's the current president of Louisiana Union of Police.

Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

