Special Report: Road rage in Swla

Aggressive driving is not unusual, and you've probably witnessed or experienced it firsthand - a driver zooming past at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, honking madly or even brake-checking when things don't go their way. "I saw she was coming and I was not going to hit her, but she thought I was going to hit her," Tyger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.