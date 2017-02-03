SPD releases name of man accused of leading authorities on high-speed chase
The Sulphur Police Department has released the name of a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday, Feb. 2. Pernell Joseph Gaines, 35, of Lake Charles, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer and theft of goods. He also has an outstanding warrant out of California.
