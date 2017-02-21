South Lake Charles mobile home stand-off ends peacefully, suspect arrested
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Justin J. Fontenot, 36, has been arrested on the charges of terrorizing and resisting an officer with force or violence after the more than 8-hour saga. It all began about 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the warrants division attempted to serve Fontenot, who lives in the Fairview Mobile Estates South in Lake Charles, an active warrant for felony theft and monetary instrument abuse.
