See the headliners, special guests, local performers for Festival International 2017, April 26-30
Advocate photo by PAUL KIEU -- Samuel Perkins and Chloe Cable dance to music by Canadian band Les H tesses d'Hilaire at the Sc ne Cypress Bayou Internationale stage on April 24, 2016 during Festival International de Louisiane in downtown Lafayette, LA. Advocate photo by PAUL KIEU -- Fans watch as members of the Figs and Ginger Lee perform a tribute to band member Jillian Johnson on the Scene Chevron Heritage stage on April 24, 2016 during Festival International de Louisiane in downtown Lafayette, LA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC