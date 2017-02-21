Sasol expects $11B Lake Charles chemical facility to be operational next year

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of liquid fuels from coal, says the first units at its Lake Charles chemical project will start operating in 2018, as the company reported lower first-half profit because of currency losses and a strike. Bloomberg reports the Lake Charles project is 64% complete and still within its $11 billion budget, co-CEO Stephen Cornell says in a statement issued this morning.

