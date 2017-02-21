Sales grow but profit declines for Westlake Chemical
Lower selling prices and production outages affected Westlake Chemical Corp. in 2016, as the materials maker's sales grew even as profit declined. Houston-based Westlake saw full-year sales jump almost 14 percent to almost $5.1 billion.
