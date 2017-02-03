Proposed pipeline highlights legacy of problems in Atchafalaya Basin
Boaters move down an east-west pipeline canal, the same corridor that would be used for the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline, near a warning sign and barrier posts that mark a north-south pipeline Thursday, January 26, 2017, in the Atchafalaya Basin. Atchafalaya Basinkeeper Dean Wilson points out relatively young growth on a spoil bank along the side of an existing-pipeline canal, the same corridor that would be used for the proposed Bayou Bridge Pipeline, Thursday, January 26, 2017, in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
